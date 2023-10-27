From GTP-4 To AI Pin: Here Are The AI Tools That Made It To The Time Magazine’s Best Inventions Of 2023
Time Magazine released its new list of the 200 Best Inventions of 2023, highlighting the pioneering technologies reshaping our lives.
The list mentions 13 AI tools which have been making waves across the world.
The publication describes GPT-4 as the most potent AI model available to the general public, known for its proficiency in verbal reasoning and its ability to explain intricate ideas in an easily understandable manner.
AI Pin, the first product from Humane, also finds a mention in the list. The lightweight device can be pinned to a garment and projects calls and other information straight to the palms.
Dall-E 3 is another OpenAI AI tool that has made it to the list. It enables anyone to create images using text prompts.
Time also mentioned Meta’s SeamlessM4T, an AI model that can translate and transcribe in nearly 100 languages.
Cal Fire AI Wildfire Detector, which can detect smoke and other early signs of fire with the help of over 1,050 cameras deployed across the forest, also finds a mention in the Time list.
Lastly, Trailguard AI, an innovative AI tool which can be used to counter the threat of poaching of animals, makes it to the list. Its tiny cameras monitor endangered species and spot poachers.
