UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng Gets Sacked By PM Liz Truss, Replaced By Jeremy Hunt
British prime minister Liz Truss has fired UK's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng after less than six weeks on the job.
With the sacking, Kwarteng became the United Kingdom's shortest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer since 1970.
His firing comes during the ongoing financial market turmoil triggered by massive tax cuts that were part of Kwarteng's economic plans, under Liz Truss.
Downing Street confirmed that former health secretary Jeremy Hunt would replace Kwarteng as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.
