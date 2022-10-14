FIFA World Cup 2022: Here Are The Top 5 Ranked Teams Going To Qatar
In 37 days, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to commence. A total of 32 teams around the world will fly to Qatar and represent their nations in football's biggest tournament.
Here are the national teams that will go to Qatar as FIFA's top five-ranked squads.
#5 England
With coach Gareth Southgate and striker Harry Kane as the skipper, England will be going to Qatar, ranked at number five. In 2018, England lost in the semi-finals against Croatia.
#4 France
Under the management of Didier Deschamps, France would be going to Qatar as the defending champion.
#3 Argentina
The champions of CONMEBOL Copa América, the Albiceleste will aim for another international trophy under Lionel Messi's captaincy and the management of Lionel Scaloni.
#2 Belgium
The Belgian Red Devils go to Qatar as FIFA's world number two. Coached by Roberto Martínez, the golden generation will aim for ending the drought of an international trophy.
#1 Brazil
The Seleção go to Qatar as the current world number one. Brazil are the record winners of the FIFA World Cup, lifting the coveted trophy five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).
