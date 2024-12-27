UN Approves Cybercrime Treaty to Combat Global Digital Threats
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the Convention against Cybercrime, a treaty aimed at boosting global cooperation to combat cyber threats and protect societies in an increasingly digital world.
The treaty outlines measures for cross-border evidence exchange, victim protection, and crime prevention, while safeguarding human rights online.
It was adopted without a vote by the 193-member Assembly, signaling broad consensus on the need to address cybercrime.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the Convention as the first international criminal justice treaty negotiated in over 20 years.
He emphasised its role in fostering a safer cyberspace and urged all nations to join and implement it in collaboration with key stakeholders.
