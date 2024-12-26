Indore: Zomato Agent Forced to Remove Santa Costume by Hindu Group
A food delivery agent in Indore was stopped by a Hindu group and forced to remove his Santa Claus costume while on a Christmas delivery.
A viral video shows members of the 'Hindu Jagran Manch' questioning a Zomato delivery agent dressed as Santa Claus. When asked if he wears costumes like Lord Ram on Diwali, he explained it was a company-mandated dress code.
The agent explained that Zomato had mandated a festive dress code, requiring delivery personnel to send selfies as proof.
He stated that failure to comply could result in salary deductions or even ID blocking. The group told him to stick to his Zomato uniform and only wear the costume for selfies.
The Zomato agent was then forced to remove the costume, which the group took before letting him go, chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Sumit Hardia, a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch, defended the group's actions during a news debate, asking, "What is the need to impose such a dress code on delivery boys? Why don't they do this for other festivals?"