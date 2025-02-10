UK Seeks Access to Apple’s Encrypted Cloud, Raising Privacy Concerns
The UK government has demanded that Apple create a backdoor in its encrypted cloud service, challenging the company’s stance on user privacy.
Reportedly, the UK Home Office has issued a “technical capability notice” under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), requiring companies to assist law enforcement.
The demand targets Apple’s Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which uses end-to-end encryption to prevent anyone—including Apple—from accessing users’ cloud data.
Apple warned that the IPA allows secret orders to break encryption. In a submission, it defended ADP as vital and vowed to “never build a backdoor,” even if it meant pulling security features from the UK.
The submission also noted that the IPA lets the UK impose global requirements on foreign companies.
Recent amendments under Rishi Sunak’s government grant ministers power to approve or block product updates that could affect government access to user data.
