Delhi Metro Criticised for Ads Featuring Asaram Bapu, Assures Removal
An X user criticised Delhi Metro for displaying ads featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu and received a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The user shared two photos of “Parents Worship Day” ads with the self-styled godman’s images.
In 2023, a Gujarat court convicted Asaram in a 2013 rape case filed by a woman disciple. He is serving a life sentence but was granted interim bail until March 31 on medical grounds.
“How can Delhi Metro allow a convicted rapist, who is serving his sentence, to have his posters inside the metro? Highly shameful act by #DelhiMetro,” the user wrote.
In response, DMRC stated that it had instructed the licensee to remove the ads immediately.
“DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest," it said.
How AI Brought Justice To A Kerala Mother After 19 Years
Click here