UK Overhauls Immigration: Tougher Rules, Longer Path To Citizenship
The UK is set to overhaul its immigration system as Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a new Immigration White Paper, introducing tougher rules for foreign nationals.
The government plans to tighten border controls, shut down indirect paths to settlement, and ramp up enforcement to curb abuse.
While still aiming to attract global talent, the UK will end large-scale recruitment of foreign workers for roles that could be filled domestically.
New rules will make it harder to hire for shortage occupations. Stricter criteria will also apply to those coming to the UK to work, study, or join family members.
Foreign nationals must now stay at least ten years and show meaningful contributions to gain settlement or citizenship, ending the five-year route.
The system will favour high-skilled migrants—like doctors, engineers, and AI experts—who may fast-track their applications based on impact.
