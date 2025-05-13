Mexico Sues Google For Renaming Gulf of Mexico As ‘Gulf of America’
Mexico has reportedly sued Google for labeling the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America". The name change was made by the U.S. President Donald Trump through an executive order.
President Claudia Sheinbaum didn’t give details but confirmed the lawsuit during her daily press briefing.
Mexico had asked Google not to rename its waters, saying Trump’s order has no force outside the U.S. and won't be recognised.
Officials argue that "Gulf of America" should only refer to waters over the U.S. continental shelf.
In February, Sheinbaum shared a letter from Cris Turner, Google’s vice president of government affairs, who said Google would stick to its current policy.
On Google Maps, the area is labeled "Gulf of America" in the U.S., "Gulf of Mexico" in Mexico, and "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)" in other places. Turner said this reflects Google's consistent global map policies.
