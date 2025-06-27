UK Hospital Cyberattack Leads To Patient Death And Major Service Disruption
A cyberattack on NHS blood services in London last June has been linked to the death of a patient.
The ransomware incident, which disrupted over 10,000 appointments, caused major delays across hospitals and GP surgeries.
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the patient died during the period of disruption. A review found multiple factors contributed to the death, including a delayed blood test result due to the attack.
The breach targeted Synnovis, a private firm handling pathology services for NHS trusts and GPs in south-east London. Patient data was also stolen during the incident.
The Health Service Journal reported nearly 600 patient care incidents were linked to the attack—170 cases saw some level of harm, including one classified as “severe”. Many GP practices were left unable to request blood tests.
The cybercriminal group Qilin, believed to be behind the attack, expressed regret for the damage but denied responsibility.
