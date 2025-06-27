AI Adoption Soars In India, But Workers Fear Job Displacement: BCG Report
India tops the charts in AI adoption, with 92% of workers using it regularly. Yet nearly half fear losing their jobs to it.
A new BCG report reveals this anxiety is highest in regions with heavy AI use—India, Spain, and the Middle East.
The survey, covering 10,000 employees in 11 countries, found that 41% worry about job loss due to AI.
Interestingly, managers and leaders feel the most threatened over the next decade.
Despite rapid adoption, especially in the Global South, the report highlights a gap in readiness.
