UK Activist Wins Against Meta in Privacy Battle Over Targeted Ads
Meta has agreed to stop targeting a UK citizen with personalised ads after settling a major privacy case.
The lawsuit, which could set a precedent for millions of social media users, was resolved before going to trial in London’s high court.
The case was brought by human rights campaigner Tanya O’Carroll in 2022. She accused Meta of violating UK data laws by refusing to honor her request to stop collecting and processing her data for targeted advertising.
The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) backed her stance, reinforcing the importance of users' rights over their personal data.
Following the settlement, O’Carroll declared "victory," as Meta agreed to stop using her personal data for customised ads.
The ICO emphasised that individuals have the right to object to their data being used for direct marketing and should be given an "opt-out" option.
Meta, however, maintained that it "fundamentally" disagreed with O’Carroll’s claims. The company stated that it complies with UK privacy laws, including GDPR.
In response to the legal challenge, Meta is now considering offering UK users a paid subscription for an ad-free experience.
FIRs, Threats And Vandalism: Why Is Shiv Sena Threatening Kunal Kamra?