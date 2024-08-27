Uber Penalised By Dutch Regulators For Illegal Transfer Of Taxi Drivers’ Data To The US
The ride-hailing platform Uber has been fined 290 million euros ($324 million) in the Netherlands for illegally transferring the personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States, in violation of EU regulations.
The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) noted that Uber has since ceased this practice.
Uber spokesperson Caspar Nixon informed Reuters via email that the company’s data transfer process complied with GDPR (EU’s data protection law) during a three-year period of uncertainty between the EU and US.
The investigation began after a French human rights organisation filed a complaint with France’s data protection authority on behalf of over 170 taxi drivers.
Since Uber's European headquarters are located in the Netherlands, the complaint was subsequently forwarded to the Dutch Data Protection Authority.
