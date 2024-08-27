Delhi's Sex Ratio Drops For Third Year As Mortality Rates Fall Slightly: Report
The sex ratio at birth in Delhi declined for the third consecutive year, with 922 females born per 1,000 males in 2023, down from 929 in 2022.
The data also reveals a slight drop in the infant mortality rate, decreasing by 0.21%. In 2022, the rate was 23.82 per thousand live births, which reduced to 23.61 in 2023.
Similarly, the maternal mortality rate per thousand live births saw a decrease, from 0.49 in 2022 to 0.45 in 2023.
In 99.68% of cases, a doctor, nurse, or trained midwife was present during childbirth, while in 0.30% of cases, an untrained midwife or traditional birth attendant was present.
The leading causes of institutional deaths in 2023 were septicemia (17.30%), shock (10.62%), liver disease (4.73%), pulmonary and heart disease (4.65%), hypertension (4.63%), tuberculosis (4.40%), and COVID-19 (0.11%).
