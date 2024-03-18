Uber Faces Rs 10,000 Compensation Ruling By Redressal Commission Over Fare Dispute
The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh granted compensation of Rs 10,000 along with an additional Rs 10,000 for legal expenses to an Uber customer.
The customer had contested the ride fare of Rs 1,334 for a mere 8.83-kilometer journey on August 6, 2021.
The complaint arose from the significant difference between the initial fare shown, Rs 359, and the final amount charged. Despite efforts to resolve it via customer chats and emails, no solution was reached.
Uber India justified the fare increase, citing various route deviations during the journey. Nevertheless, the commission stressed that the gap between the estimated fare and the final charge was an unfair business practice.
As a result, they sided with the customer, acknowledging his right to compensation for the mental stress and harassment he endured.
