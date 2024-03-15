Who's MEIL, The Company Behind Rs 1200 Cr Worth Electoral Bond Donation?
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) stood out as the second-highest donor via electoral bonds, coming only after Future Gaming And Hotel Services.
Operating from Telangana, MEIL, often referred to as Megha, procured bonds totaling Rs 966 crore from 2019 to 2023.
MEIL was founded as Megha Engineering Enterprises in 1989 by Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, a Hyderabad-based industrialist. His nephew, PV Krishna Reddy, who joined him in 1991, now runs the company.
Based on the electoral bond records from SBI, significant contributions to political parties were made by three companies linked to MEIL.
Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd contributed Rs 220 crore through electoral bonds, SPEC Power donated Rs 40 crore, and Evey Trans Private Ltd contributed Rs 6 crore.
In August 2020, MEIL secured a tunneling contract worth Rs 4,509 crore for the esteemed Zojila project in Jammu & Kashmir. More recently, in June 2023, MEIL bagged a Rs 500 crore order from the defense ministry.
In October 2019, the company underwent an Income Tax (IT) raid. The IT department conducted searches at Reddy's offices, residence, and guest house across 15 locations in Hyderabad.
The Opposition in Telangana has also been accusing MEIL of being close to the then TRS (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS) government, while alleging large scale corruption in their Kaleshwaram Project.
