Twitter To Allow Calls, Encrypted Messaging Soon: Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday, revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.
Announcing the feature, Musk tweeted, “Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number."
Twitter will now also support direct messages (DM) replies, which means users will be able to reply to any message they receive and not just the most recent one.
Similar to Instagram and WhatsApp users will be able to react to DM's on Twitter with a wide range of emojis.
“With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly," Musk tweeted.