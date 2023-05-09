'The Kerala Story': After Bengal Ban, UP Declares Film Tax-free In The State
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to announce that ‘The Kerala Story’ will be declared as tax-free in the state.
A week prior to this, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a similar announcement, saying that "the film should be watched by all" and that the state is making the movie tax-free.
Amidst being declared tax-free in these states, some states have also banned the movie.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee banned 'The Kerala Story' in the state, citing threat to law and order.
The theatre owners' association in Tamil Nadu also announced that it would not screen the controversial film, pulling it out from the multiplexes in the state, The Hindu reported.
