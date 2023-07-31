Twitter, Now X, Opens Up Its Ad Revenue Sharing Programme With Global Creators
Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has been rebranded to X, is officially rolling out its ads revenue sharing programme for creators.
Creators must have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.
The eligible creators who have set up their payout details, will receive a payment in the week of July 31 if they meet the criteria and their payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50, the company said in an update.
“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” the update read.
The social media platform also warned that if a creator is found to breach the Ads Revenue Share Terms, then they may be excluded from the programme.
‘Era Of Global Burning’: UN Chief Warns Against Rising Global Temperatures