‘Era Of Global Burning’: UN Chief Warns Against Rising Global Temperatures
According to UN secretary general, António Guterres, the era of global warming has ended and “the era of global boiling has arrived”.
Guterres’s comments came after scientists confirmed on Thursday that July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded.
According to the World Meteorological Organisation and the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme, global temperatures have shattered records this month, driven by the use of fossil fuels.
The UN chief reaffirmed that climate change is a dreadful reality that mankind is currently facing, and not a distant danger.
Urging politicians to take swift action, he said, “No more hesitancy, no more excuses, no more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”
