Twitter Now Allows Twitter Blue Subscribers To Edit Tweets For Up To One Hour
Twitter announced on Wednesday that it was increasing the timeframe during which users can edit Tweets. The Twitter blue handle said, "Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets."
Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers enjoyed the perk of making changes in their original tweets (not replies) within 30 minutes of the post.
Twitter’s edit feature was made available to the Twitter Blue subscribers in October 2022, along with several other perks like longer tweets, prioritised rankings in conversations and search, undo tweets and longer video upload.
This comes a day after Linda Yaccarino officially took over as the CEO of Twitter. Announcing her first day as the CEO, she tweeted, "It happened — first day in the books! Stay tuned."
