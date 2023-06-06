'Substantial Disruptions': IMF’s Gita Gopinath Warns Of AI Risks In Labour Market

She also called upon policymakers to craft rules to govern the technology, as soon as possible.
"We need governments, we need institutions and we need policymakers to move quickly on all fronts, in terms of regulation, but also in terms of preparing for probable substantial disruptions in labour markets," Gopinath said in an interview to FT.
She also pushed for governments to strengthen "social safety nets" for people impacted by AI adoption, as well as tax laws that do not reward corporations that replace employees with machines.
Gopinath also cautioned policymakers to exercise prudence in case some companies gain an overwhelming position in the new technology.
"You don't want to have super sized companies with huge amounts of data and computing power that have an unfair advantage," she told the newspaper.
