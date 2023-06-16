Twitter Is The Worst Social Media Platform For LGBTQ: Report
Twitter is the most deficient among all major social media platforms when it comes to safeguarding LGBTQ users, according to a report by GLAAD, a US-based advocacy organization.
In the report, GLAAD released its annual social media safety index, assessing major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter. It found that these platforms are not adequately ensuring user safety.
While most platforms improved their scores over the previous year, there was one significant exception which was Twitter.
The GLAAD report ranked these platforms in this order: Instagram (63%), Facebook (61%), TikTok (57%), YouTube (54%) and Twitter (33%).
The report highlighted a significant surge in attacks targeting LGBTQ users on Twitter following Elon Musk's take over of the company in October last year.
In April, Twitter had also discreetly eliminated a policy that prohibited the "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals".
‘Preposterously Ridiculous’: Meta AI Scientist Calls Fear Of AI Baseless
Click here