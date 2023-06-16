Twitter Is The Worst Social Media Platform For LGBTQ: Report

In the report, GLAAD released its annual social media safety index, assessing major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter. It found that these platforms are not adequately ensuring user safety.
While most platforms improved their scores over the previous year, there was one significant exception which was Twitter.
The GLAAD report ranked these platforms in this order: Instagram (63%), Facebook (61%), TikTok (57%), YouTube (54%) and Twitter (33%).
The report highlighted a significant surge in attacks targeting LGBTQ users on Twitter following Elon Musk's take over of the company in October last year.