‘Preposterously Ridiculous’: Meta AI Scientist Calls Fear Of AI Baseless
In a press meet in Paris, Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun said that AI will not be taking over the world, nor will it be permanently destroying jobs.
Computers would become more intelligent than humans but that was many years away and "if you realise it's not safe you just don't build it," he said.
He also added that it would be a huge mistake to keep AI research "under lock and key" based on the fears which are just “preposterously ridiculous”.
According to him, AI is not going to put a lot of people out of work permanently, but work would change because we have no idea what the most prominent jobs will be 20 years from now.
LeCun is considered as one of the three ‘godfathers of AI’, along with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio.
His comments are contrary to the other ‘godfathers’ Geoffey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, as they both called AI a threat to the human race.
Hinton said that ‘he regretted his work in this field’ while Bengio ‘felt lost over life's work’.
