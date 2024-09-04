Turkey's Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec Seeks Trademark For Viral Paris Games Stance
Turkey's Olympic pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has applied to trademark his iconic nonchalant stance from the Paris Games, which went viral globally, his coach told AFP.
Coach Erdinc Bilgili explained that this decision to secure the commercial rights to the pose with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office was prompted by others attempting to trademark it without Dikec's consent.
Dikec secured a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan at the Olympic Games.
In the viral photo, the athlete is casually dressed in a T-shirt, one hand in his pocket, exuding a confident attitude as he takes aim.
His pose was reportedly emulated by fellow athletes after he won the silver medal.
“I think my shooting pose represented the Olympic spirit very well: the fair play, simplicity, clarity and naturalness. That’s why it got so much attention. I never needed that equipment,” Dikec told Turkish newspaper Haberturk.
