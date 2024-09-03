95% Of Mobile Users Now Receive Unwanted Calls Daily, Survey Shows
A LocalCircles survey reveals that 95 percent of mobile users now receive unwanted calls daily, a concerning rise from 90 percent just six months ago.
A staggering 77% of respondents reported receiving three or more unwanted calls daily, while an overwhelming 96% of those registered on the DND list stated they still receive these bothersome calls.
The financial services and real estate sectors are the primary culprits, with about 88% of respondents identifying these industries as the main sources of nuisance calls.
In particular, calls from the financial sector have increased significantly, rising from 54% to 66% in just the past six months.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has proposed higher tariffs for calls and SMS exceeding a certain daily limit, aiming to make commercial communication via 10-digit numbers less feasible for unregistered telemarketers.
Majority of Indians And Pakistanis Pessimistic About Near-Future Reconciliation, Survey Reveals