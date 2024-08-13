Trump Dismisses Climate Concerns In X Interview With Elon Musk: Key Takeaways
Elon Musk's highly anticipated interview with former President Donald Trump started after a 40-minute delay due to technical issues on X's Spaces platform.
Musk began the discussion by asking Trump about the assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally last month. Trump responded by saying the incident has strengthened his belief in God.
He further claimed that he was targeted because of his stance on immigration. Trump also ridiculed climate change concerns, quipping that rising sea levels would just create “more oceanfront property”.
Musk, who famously left Trump’s presidential advisory councils in 2017 over the decision to exit the Paris climate accords, did not challenge these remarks.
During their conversation, Trump welcomed Musk to join his next administration to help reduce government waste, and Musk offered to serve on a “government efficiency commission”.
