BMI Is "Flawed": Lancet Proposes New Approach to Diagnosing Obesity
The Lancet Commission has proposed a new definition and method for diagnosing obesity, calling the current approach medically "flawed".
Global experts suggest splitting the term into two categories: "clinical obesity" for those with weight-related medical conditions and "pre-clinically obese" for individuals who are overweight but fit, though at risk of disease.
The new definition, published by the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Commission—a group of 58 experts from various fields—moves beyond the standard Body Mass Index (BMI) cutoff.
Evidence has shown BMI, a weight-to-height ratio, is insufficient for accurately diagnosing or treating obesity.
Under this approach, diagnosing obesity would involve measuring excess fat levels and assessing organ function rather than relying solely on BMI.
