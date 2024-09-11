Trump And Harris Clash In First Presidential Debate Over Key Issues
Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris squared off in their first presidential debate on Wednesday.
The event, hosted by ABC News and simulcast on NBC, began at 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST) and lasted approximately 90 minutes.
Both candidates fiercely criticised each other on a range of issues, including the economy, abortion rights, the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, and immigration laws, among others.
Trump defended the US Supreme Court's 2022 ruling ending federal abortion protections, while Harris expressed outrage at his claim that making abortion a states' rights issue was widely supported.
Harris criticised Trump for his Taliban peace negotiations, while Trump defended his administration and condemned Biden's handling of the war's final days.
Harris echoed Biden’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war, supporting Israel’s security while condemning the suffering of Palestinian civilians. Trump, on the other hand, promised to end war before taking office if elected president.
When asked about January 6, 2021, Trump defended the US Capitol protesters, claiming he had urged them to leave "peacefully and patriotically".
