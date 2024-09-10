South Korea's AI Military Summit Seeks Guidelines; US, China Among 90 Nations Present
South Korea hosted an international summit on Monday aimed at creating a framework for the responsible use of AI in military applications, though any agreement reached is expected to lack binding enforcement power.
Over 90 countries, including the United States and China, sent government representatives to the two-day summit in Seoul, marking the second event of its kind.
The first summit, held in Amsterdam last year, saw countries like the U.S. and China back a modest "call to action" without legal obligations.
The issue has gained urgency as nations like Ukraine express interest in adopting AI-driven drones and other autonomous weapons.
The Seoul summit, co-hosted by the Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya, and the UK, seeks to maintain multi-stakeholder discussions in a field where private sector innovation leads, but governments make key decisions.
