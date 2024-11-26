TRAI’s Efforts to Curb Spam Calls Face Robocall Hurdles, Survey Reveals
A recent survey highlights that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is making progress in tackling spam calls, though the growing prevalence of robocalls poses fresh challenges.
In August, TRAI introduced stricter regulations, which included blacklisting 50 entities and disconnecting 2.75 lakh phone numbers as part of its crackdown on unwanted calls.
The survey, conducted by LocalCircles and involving over 14,000 mobile subscribers from 309 districts across India, revealed that 27% of respondents noticed a decrease in pesky calls.
However, only 9% reported a significant reduction, with many observing a rise in robocalls during the same period.
This indicates that some telemarketers are leveraging automated systems to bypass the new regulations.
Delhi HC Backs 'Right to Be Forgotten,' Allows Online Anonymisation
Click here