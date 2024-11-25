Delhi HC Backs 'Right to Be Forgotten,' Allows Online Anonymisation
The Delhi High Court has emphasised the need to balance public access to information with an individual's right to privacy, stating that no public interest is served by retaining information online after criminal proceedings are quashed.
A man acquitted of charges had petitioned the court to mask his name in orders and pleadings related to the case.
Recognising the right to privacy, which includes the "right to be forgotten", the court allowed him to request platforms and search engines to anonymise the judgment, ensuring only redacted names appear publicly.
While the right to be forgotten is part of the constitutional right to privacy under Article 21, India lacks a statutory framework for its enforcement.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, does not explicitly recognize this right but permits data erasure under Section 12(3) when its purpose is fulfilled, barring legal retention requirements.
Can You Get The Internet To Forget And Erase Your Personal Data?