Traders' Body Files Complaint Against Flipkart’s ‘Misleading’ Ad Featuring Amitabh Bachchan
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs against Flipkart and Amitabh Bachchan for a recent ad for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.
According to the traders' body, the ad endorses “misleading and frivolous claim that deals and discounts on mobile phones are not available in offline stores and are only available on Flipkart”.
In the ad, Bachchan can be heard saying that the mobile deals offered by the e-commerce portal are not available at the retail outlets.
The body expressed "deep disappointment" in Amitabh Bachchan and penned a letter to the veteran actor, stating that the advertisement did not go over well with India's retailers.
CAIT asked the ministry to not only take down the ad, but also to impose penalties of Rs 10 lakh each on Flipkart and Bachchan.
Meta Plans To Offer Ad-Free Facebook And Instagram In Europe Against A Monthly Fee
Click here