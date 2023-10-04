Meta Plans To Offer Ad-Free Facebook And Instagram In Europe Against A Monthly Fee
Meta is planning to give Facebook and Instagram users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The company intends to charge users around 10 euros per month to use Instagram or Facebook without advertisements on desktop browsers.
According to the report, for mobile the prices would be approximately at 13 euros per month, as Meta needs to account for the commission imposed by the Apple and Google app stores for in-app transactions.
This proposal is aimed at aligning with European Union regulations that pose a challenge to its capacity to customise advertisements for users without their consent, potentially impacting its primary source of revenue.
