Titanic Tourist Submersible Disappears, Search Operation Underway
A submersible on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic went missing on Monday.
Contact with the submersible, which is called the Polar Prince, was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, since then a search and rescue operation has been underway, BBC reported.
Tickets for the submersible cost $250,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m.
Updating about the operation, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard told a news conference that the rescue teams are doing everything they could to bring those on board "home safe".
The Titanic, the largest ship at the time, collided with an iceberg in 1912. About 1,500 of the 2,200 passengers and workers on board died.
Since its debris was found in 1985, the wreckage has been thoroughly investigated.
