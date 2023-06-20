Heatwave Alert For Eastern India; Health Minister To Chair High-Level Meeting
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana during the next 2-3 days.
According to IMD, maximum temperatures in the range of 42-44 degrees Celsius are expected in these regions.
The severe heatwave conditions have been causing death in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Over the past few days, the death count has risen up to 100 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.
At least 54 people have died at Ballia District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh from June 15 to June 17, The Indian Express reported.
In the wake of deaths due to heatwave, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting to review public health preparedness regarding heatwave across the country, on Tuesday.
The meeting will be attended by Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, along with IMD experts.
Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan Due To Cyclone; Assam Reels Under First Waves Of Flood