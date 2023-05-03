Tinder To Exit Russia Citing Commitment To Human Rights
Tinder owner Match Group has announced that it will quit Russia by June 30, citing the need to protect human rights.
“We are committed to protecting human rights,” Match said in an annual impact report published on Monday.
“Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023,” the report read.
The Moral Rating Agency, a campaign group calling for Western companies to leave Russia, said Match Group's stated reason for departing Russia was not credible, BBC reported.
"What has changed in the last year that made it wake up now? Putin has been relentlessly attacking Ukraine since he invaded the country," Mark Dixon, founder of the Moral Rating Agency, told BBC.
Many digital services providers such as Spotify, Netflix and Tinder’s rival Bumble had pulled out shortly after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.
