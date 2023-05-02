Amid Heavy Rainfall Prediction In North India, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Days
Amidst the rainfall received in certain regions of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day orange alert for North India, starting May 1.
The orange alert during rainfall indicates a ‘Be Prepared’ situation.
IMD said that isolated hailstorm is very likely to take place in some areas of Uttarakhand during next 5 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till May 2.
According to the prediction, heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till May 4.
“No heatwave conditions likely over any part of India during the next 5 days,” the IMD prediction read.
