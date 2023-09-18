TIME100 AI List Recognises Indian Pioneers Shaping The Global AI Landscape
TIME magazine recently unveiled its inaugural TIME100 AI list, which is a compilation of 100 most influential personalities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
Amongst the luminaries OpenAI's Sam Altman, xAI's Elon Musk, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, a few notable Indians and individuals of Indian descent also find a mention.
Manu Chopra, CEO of Karya, a nonprofit organisation which collects datasets of Indian languages that have so far been sidelined from the AI boom.
Neal Khosla, CEO and Co-Founder, Curai, a telehealth startup which uses AI as an assistant to doctors, handling routine tasks like gathering patient information and sending follow-up messages.
Sneha Revanur, founder of Encode Justice, is the youngest on the list. Encode is a youth-led civil society group in California which advocates for AI regulation.
Kalika Bali is an integral part of Microsoft Research India, where she is championing inclusivity in the AI revolution.
Tushita Gupta is the Chief Technology Officer of Refiberd, a California-based company, which aims at revolutionising textile recycling by using AI to identify the composition of various textile items.
Apart from them, the list also features Sunil Wadhwani and Dr Romesh Wadhwani, Sarah Chander, Pashmeet Kohli, Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan.
‘No Signs Of Extraterrestrial Origins’: NASA Reveals The Findings Of Its UFO Study
Click here