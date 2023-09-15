‘No Signs Of Extraterrestrial Origins’: NASA Reveals The Findings Of Its UFO Study
NASA, on Thursday, released its findings from a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects or UFOs. The results were achieved after a probe into hundreds of UFO sightings.
While its experts found no signs of extraterrestrial origins for reported sightings, the space agency is appointing a new chief to study the phenomenon
NASA commissioned the independent panel of experts in 2022 in an attempt to better understand UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), as they're now known.
The space agency did not deny the possibility of "potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere".
Clarifying that they do not know what these UAP are, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, "The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn."
Although the study does not offer much about dismantling the mystery, it suggests that Earth observation satellites can help provide better data and evidence of UAP.
Nicola Fox, the associate administrator for Nasa's Science Mission Directorate, also called for establishing a robust database and leveraging AI and machine learning in the data gathering and analysis process.
