TikTok Users In The US Switch To RedNote: What Is This New App?
In response to the looming TikTok ban, which could take effect this Sunday, US users are turning to a Chinese app called RedNote.
If the ban proceeds, Apple and Google will remove TikTok from their stores, preventing new downloads. Meanwhile, users are already exploring alternatives.
One standout is RedNote, whose downloads surged on the Apple App Store this week.
Now a top free app, RedNote combines features of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
Known in China as Xiaohongshu ("Little Red Book"), the app launched in 2013 as a platform for sharing product reviews.
While U.S. alternatives like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook's short-form video updates exist, none have yet dominated the space.
Keir Starmer Sets Sights on Making Britain an AI Superpower
Click here