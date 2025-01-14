Keir Starmer Sets Sights on Making Britain an AI Superpower
Keir Starmer is set to lay down a bold action plan to boost public AI computing power 20-fold by 2030.
According to the government, the AI Opportunities Action Plan has the support of leading tech firms, with some pledging £14 billion for various projects, resulting in the creation of 13,250 jobs.
The Labour party’s strategy to “unleash” AI includes Starmer’s promise to make Britain a global leader in the field, following major breakthroughs in AI over the past three years.
A key aspect of the plan is unlocking public data, including anonymised NHS records, to fuel AI business growth.
These records will be made available to researchers and innovators under strict privacy safeguards, ensuring data isn’t owned by private companies.
Tech giants like Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI have welcomed the plan, with Starmer emphasising the need for a government that supports the AI industry.
Regulators will be instructed to promote innovation, a stance that may spark debate with those prioritising public protection over industry growth.
What Does Trump’s Re-election Mean for India’s H-1B Visa Holders?
Click here