Three Attacks In Three Days: After Reasi And Kathua, Terror Strikes Doda
An encounter broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday night when terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpoint manned by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area.
Following incidents in Reasi and Kathua, the assault in Doda marks the third terrorist attack in the Jammu region within the past three days.
This latest event comes shortly after security forces eliminated a terrorist who had targeted a house in Kathua district.
According to officials, terrorists attacked the village of Saida Sukhal near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, where in an exchange of fire with the security forces, a terrorist was shot dead.
Notably, this surge of violence follows a previous attack on June 9, when terrorists opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims from the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, causing 10 deaths and 33 injuries.
On three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This appears to be a fresh infiltration.”
