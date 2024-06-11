India's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Captures Detailed Sun Activity Through Advanced Imaging
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released photographs showcasing the Sun's dynamic activities over the past month.
These images were captured by the Solar UltraViolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) aboard the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.
Between May 8-9, the remote sensing payloads SoLEXS and HEL1OS on board Aditya-L1 captured these events. During the May 10-11 period, as the spacecraft passed through L1, the in-situ payloads ASPEX and MAG recorded the event.
India's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, arrived at the Lagrangian point (L1) on January 6 this year, 127 days after its launch on September 2, 2023.
Positioned approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, L1 allows the spacecraft an uninterrupted view of the Sun.
