Threads To Limit Posts In A Bid To Combat Spam Attacks, Elon Musk Reacts
Threads has announced its own ‘rate limits’ for the users, just within days of its debut. This, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, is being done to combat spam accounts which apparently fill up user's feeds.
According to Mosseri, this is “going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives)”.
Replying to one of the tweets about Threads introducing a rate limit, Musk mocked the platform and called it a copycat.
Earlier this month, Twitter had also imposed a temporary restriction on the tweets that can be viewed by verified and non-verified users.
Unlike Twitter’s strict post limitations, Mosseri suggested that legitimate Threads users should reach out for assistance if they encounter similar problems on the platform.
