Elon Musk Warns Of Follower Count Drop On Twitter. Here’s Why
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced that Twitter is canceling accounts that have been inactive for a long time.
He further added that users on the social media platform could see a drop in follower count, as a result of this.
"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see followers count drop," Musk tweeted.
According to Twitter's policy, users must log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
Also read
Pulitzer Prize 2023: The New York Times, Associated Press Win For Wartime Reporting In Ukraine