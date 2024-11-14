The Guardian Joins Growing List of News Outlets Leaving X, Citing “Disturbing Content”
The Guardian, a British news outlet, has announced it will no longer post content on X, citing "disturbing content" and describing the platform as "toxic", with issues like racism and conspiracy theories.
In a statement on its website on Wednesday, The Guardian revealed that it had been contemplating this decision for some time, but the recent U.S. election in November solidified its resolve.
Since Elon Musk took over the platform, several other media organisations have taken similar steps.
NPR (National Public Radio) exited in April 2023 after being labeled "state-affiliated media," which it argued compromised its credibility as an independent news source. PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) also left shortly afterward, raising similar concerns.
Additionally, the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) paused its activities on X over being labeled "government-funded media," which it claimed misrepresented its funding and independence.
Australia’s ABC News, though not fully leaving, reduced its presence on X, citing concerns over misinformation and the platform’s shifting environment under Musk’s leadership.
French Newspapers Sue Elon Musk’s X for Using Content Without Payment