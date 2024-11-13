French Newspapers Sue Elon Musk’s X for Using Content Without Payment
Leading French newspapers are suing the social media platform X, accusing it of using their content without payment.
The lawsuit, against Elon Musk's company, involves major papers like Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Parisien, and Le Monde, along with Telerama, Courrier International, HuffPost, Malesherbes Publications, and Nouvel Obs.
They claim social media platform X is violating “neighbouring rights,” a European directive requiring platforms to pay when republishing news content.
These outlets, along with AFP, previously requested an injunction against X, alleging it failed to negotiate.
In May, a Paris court ordered X to provide commercial data to assess income from this content within two months. X has yet to comply, prompting this new suit
