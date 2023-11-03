The Beatles' Final Track: Completed By AI, Released After 45 Years
The latest Beatles track ‘Now And Then’, created with the assistance of artificial intelligence and featuring the voice of John Lennon, was unveiled on Thursday, over forty years after it was initially created as a demo.
‘Now And Then’ was first written and sung by Lennon in 1978, who died in 1980. The track has been finished by his fellow band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, with the help of AI.
The track was unveiled by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises, with a music video debuting on Friday.
‘Now And Then’ was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney.
The producer Jeff Lynne polished and released two other songs in the cassette, "Free As A Bird" in 1995 and "Real Love" in 1996. Efforts were made to apply similar treatment to ‘Now And Then’, but the project had to be abandoned because of background noise in the demo.
Years later, AI has brought this possibility to fruition, though its application in the music industry remains a topic of widespread discussion.
Elon Musk And UK PM Rishi Sunak Dive Into The Perils And Potential Of AI