Elon Musk And UK PM Rishi Sunak Dive Into The Perils And Potential Of AI
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sat down for an in-depth conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of AI, at the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
Musk laid out various AI predictions, including a future in which jobs become obsolete, and AI companionship emerges as the highest form of friendship.
The Tesla and X boss added that AI would be “the most disruptive force in history” for jobs. “There will come a point where no job is needed – you can have a job if you want to for personal satisfaction,” he said.
However, Sunak denied that AI would be a threat to jobs, saying it should be seen more as a “co-pilot”. He said, “I’m someone who believes work gives you meaning.”
Musk also called for low-tax systems which allow a “high-reward pot” to help AI firms grow.
Responding to it, Sunak joked that this was a “pitch on tax”, adding that capital gains tax was lower in the UK than Europe and the US.
